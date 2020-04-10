Many families like to get away for the Easter weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic has affected the nation's plans this year. The royals are also on lockdown and it is believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will remain at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Prince William and Kate have attended the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle with the Queen and other members of the royal family in the past, but this tradition has been cancelled this year, due to COVID-19.

Last year, Prince William was spotted flying to Kensington Palace via helicopter to return to London for royal duties, suggesting the family were spending the Easter school holidays in Norfolk. The Cambridges usually reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace during term time.

The couple's eldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, have been home-schooled since the end of March, when the UK lockdown was imposed. The royal youngsters attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, where George is in Year 2 and Charlotte started in the Reception class last September.

Charlotte, Louis and George during Clap for our Carers

It's set to be a special month for William and Kate, as their youngest son, Prince Louis, turns two on 23 April. The couple will also celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April. Princess Charlotte is also set to mark her fifth birthday on 2 May.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised pupils at a Burnley school during a video call to thank teachers and staff for their dedication at this difficult time. While wishing each other 'Happy Easter,' Kate quipped that husband William keeps eating all of the chocolate in their house.

