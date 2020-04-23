Kensington Palace released new pictures of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday on 23 April - doesn't he look so adorable? The sweet photographs show the toddler having fun painting a rainbow picture, in a set of new snaps taken by mum the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall. And since royal fans are often keen to learn which clothes Kate dresses the children in, we've tracked down Louis' super-cute blue shirt!

Little Louis is wearing a smart navy blue checked shirt from Tu Clothing at Sainsbury's - it costs £12 as part of a dungarees set and is luckily still available to buy online. In fact, it could well be the same top the young royal wore underneath his jumper for the Cambridges' Clap for our Carers video in March - when many fans noted the similarities between Louis and Prince William's wardrobe.

WATCH: Happy Birthday Prince Louis! See the adorable new photos taken by mum Kate

Mum Kate could have snapped up the bargain buy when she was spotted shopping with the children at the King's Lynn Sainsbury's in March. Fellow shopper Kate Carter told HELLO! at the time: "She [Kate] was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute."

Navy dungarees and checked bodysuit set, £12, Tu Clothing at Sainbury's

William, Kate and their children will be celebrating Prince Louis' big day in lockdown, of course, as they continue to self-isolate at their home in Norfolk. While the toddler will get to see his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in person, he is also likely to be joined by other family members virtually during the day – perhaps Prince Charles and Camilla will sing Happy Birthday via video call?

William and Kate recently opened up about how they have been keeping in touch with the rest of their family. During an interview with the BBC earlier in April, the Duchess said to her husband: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents [Carole and Michael Middleton] and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it's really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

It sounds like Louis is just as enthusiastic about the calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

