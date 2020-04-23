The weird and wonderful gifts baby Archie received on tour - lederhosen, dungarees, bracelets and more The little boy's parents also received some fabulous gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eleven-month-old son Archie is a lucky boy! Buckingham Palace has revealed all of the weird and wonderful gifts that Archie received during the family's royal tour of South Africa between September and October of last year. Among the presents was a pair of dungarees, two beaded bracelets from Archbishop Desmond Tutu, two pilot's shirts and a pilot logbook. The adorable tot was also given numerous children's books and soft toys in the shape of an elephant, monkey and rhinos.

What's more, parents Harry and Meghan also received many interesting gifts – and some of them might surprise you. For example, the couple were lucky enough to be given a framed oil painting from the Bo-Kaap Civil Association, not to mention a tea cosy, oven mittens and even an apron by one generous individual!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie in South Africa

Meanwhile, during Prince Charles and Camilla's trip to Germany, which took place just a few days after Archie was born in May 2019, the royals were also presented with a tiny pair of brown leather lederhosen for Archie by the Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder. We'd love to see the tot in his mini lederhosen!

Meghan and Harry's week has certainly been eventful. On Tuesday, the family video-called the Queen on her 94th birthday, with Archie present. Then, on Wednesday, their new hometown of Los Angeles was hit by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

The quake struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a depth of just over seven miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: "Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor." According to reports, the past ten days have already seen two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater hit the area.

What's more, the quake caused "light shaking" in certain areas which was enough to wake-up some famous LA residents. Chrissy Teigen simply tweeted: "EARTHQUAKE," while Thor actress Kat Dennings wrote: "Can earthquakes just not right now."

