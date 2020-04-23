Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer reveals what it was like working with royal bride Clare Waight Keller reflects on Meghan and Prince Harry as "incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous"

Clare Waight Keller made history when she was unveiled as the designer behind Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress and now, Clare has opened up about her experience working with Meghan, as well as exactly what happened in the days leading up to the ceremony.

SEE: 10 surprising facts about Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress

"Two years ago today, I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Clare wrote on Instagram this morning. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a woman artist, creator, there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride."

Taking on such a huge responsibility as part of the royal wedding required Clare to put herself in Meghan's shoes.

SEE: 21 of the most iconic and expensive royal wedding dresses in history

"Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy," she added. "Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together."

Meghan Markle wore a gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, formerly of Givenchy

As for the brief provided by then bride-to-be Meghan, Clare recalls "purity and simplicity" as "the guiding principles", besides "a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty I knew she wanted to achieve."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Clare says "the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and groom's heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous."

Last year, on the anniversary of the royal wedding, Clare also reflected on her memory of the big day, a day and an event in her life she "will never forget".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.