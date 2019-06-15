New photo of Prince Harry and Meghan's baby Archie revealed to be fake after fooling fans Did it have you fooled?

A photo circulating online believed to be of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby Archie Harrison has turned out to be fake. The image shows an adorable baby with red hair posing on a bed while wrapped in a green blanket, and was even shared on a Twitter page claiming to belong to Prince Harry and Meghan – despite them never announcing an official Twitter account, although they do have their own Instagram account. The image was accompanied by the caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope everyone enjoys these new photo of Archie as much as they do."

However, while many fans believed that they were finally getting a good look at the new royal baby, it turns out that the little tot is in fact the newborn son of German fitness influencer Bella Kraus, who shared the photo of her boy, Maddox Nino, two weeks ago on her Instagram page. On hearing the news that her baby had been used in a hoax, she told The Sun: "What an insolent behaviour."

Fans were disappointed to learn they had been fooled by the image, with one commenting: "So this isn't really Archie?!" While another said: "It’s a great picture and the most beautiful baby, but the Royals would never use that green wrap and the style of the shot is just all wrong. I am sure when we see a picture his loving parents will be holding him? Still what a cute baby."

The real Archie Harrison

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have called on a royal nanny to help with Archie. While the couple are hoping to keep personal details of their member of staff private, HarpersBAZAAR.com has revealed that the British-born female nanny recently started her job at Frogmore Cottage. She does not live at the royal residence and does not work weekends. HELLO! understands that the royal nanny will accompany Harry and Meghan on their upcoming tour of Africa and care for Archie while his parents are attending engagements without him.

The extra help comes as Archie is about to turn six weeks old on Monday. Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on 6 May and introduced their "amazing" baby boy to the world at 12.40pm on May 8.

