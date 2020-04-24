Duchess Kate reveals uplifting way she's keeping in touch with her charities during lockdown The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of 17 organisations

The Duchess of Cambridge would usually be carrying out her weekly public duties, visiting her patronages, charities and towns across the UK. The coronavirus lockdown has meant that Kate and the royals have been unable to visit people in person, but the Duchess has been finding ways to keep in touch.

As well as taking part in video calls with schools and organisations, Kate has been personally writing to some of her patronages, including Evelina London Children's Hospital. The Duchess became patron of the hospital in 2018 and wrote to the institution, which is also treating COVID-19 patients.

Kate said in her letter: "It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances. You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.

Kate last visited Evelina London Children's Hospital in January

"You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult Covid-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

"Whether working on the front line, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourselves and each other and know the whole country is behind you."

The Duchess last visited Evelina, in central London, at the end of January to learn and take part in some of the creative workshops run by the National Portrait Gallery for young patients.

Kate has also written to Action for Children, which helps vulnerable children and young people in the UK, saying: "Whilst you are having to adapt your services during this pandemic, it is heartening to know that you are still able to provide vital support to children and families across the UK, who need your help now more than ever."

Kate at a photography workshop with Action for Children in 2019

The Duchess added: "You must all have particular concerns at the moment for children who are especially vulnerable and who are spending time in home environments where they are at risk of violence, abuse and neglect. I know you will be doing all you can to look out for them. Your willingness to be there for those that need your help is truly humbling."

Last week the royal mum also wrote to Action on Addiction, a UK-based charity that works with people affected by drug and alcohol addiction. Kate said in her letter: "I know you are doing all you can to ensure you are still there for those suffering from addiction and their families - despite the challenges you are now under. Whilst you are having to adapt your services, it is wonderful to hear you are very much continuing with your vital work.

Kate attended a gala in aid of Action on Addiction in 2019

"Like you, I am deeply worried about the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable families and children, and the negative effect that stress and anxiety could have on those who suffer with addiction. But I am heartened to hear that you are ready to support people, right now and well into the future.

"I have no doubt that you will be helping each other through the pressures of juggling your professional and personal lives and I hope you are taking time to look after yourselves."

Action on Addiction was one of the Duchess' first four patronages she took on in 2012 and Kate took over as patron of Action for Children from the Queen in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a busy week with the launch of a new mental health initiative, Our Frontline, to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William and Kate have also celebrated two special birthdays this week – the Queen's 94th on Tuesday and their youngest child, Prince Louis, turned two on Thursday.

