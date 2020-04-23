Kate Middleton and Prince William make surprise TV appearance with Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte How amazing are the royals?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In on Thursday night alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The whole family joined in for the 'Clap for Carers' campaign following Prince William's appearance in a sketch alongside Stephen Fry.

Watch the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside their three children clap for carers

William joined in on a video call from his Norfolk home and joked with the actor about missing EastEnders after asking him for TV show recommendations. Quite hilariously, the future king revealed that he tends to "avoid shows about royalty" when Stephen suggested he watch Netflix hit Tiger King.

The whole family made a surprise appearance on The Big Night In

Their appearance comes after they spent the day celebrating Prince Louis' second birthday. To mark the occasion, the royal couple released a series of photos showing their son making a rainbow handprint picture to put in the windows of Anmer Hall in a tribute to NHS workers. The birthday boy was photographed in the garden of the family's Norfolk home by his mother, smiling for the camera in a smart blue checked shirt with coloured paint on his hands.

Royal watchers noticed a surprising detail about the snapshots – the colour of the paint on Louis's hands changes between the photos, and what's more, the painted hands don't colour-match with his finished picture. It seems to suggest that a number of photos had to be taken to get the official images – which certainly won't come as a surprise to parents of young children!

Prince William surprised viewers with a sketch

William and Kate said they were "very pleased to share" the series of photographs to celebrate Louis's milestone, which has become a tradition for each of their children's birthdays. It marks the 12th official photos or appearances by Prince Louis; interestingly all the birthday photos of Princess Charlotte and her little brother have been taken by Kate, while Prince George's birthday pictures have all be taken by a professional photographer, bar one.

