Prince William just made a working from home joke that we can all relate to

The Duke of Cambridge made a relatable working from home joke as he appeared in a comedy sketch for BBC's The Big Night In on Thursday. Prince William, 37, played himself as he appeared alongside Stephen Fry in a Zoom call skit, based on British sitcom Blackadder.

WATCH: The Cambridges clap for NHS workers

Stephen, who was in character as Lord Melchett, warned the Prince that the time for the weekly applause for NHS workers was not far off, with William replying: "On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes," and looking down he added: "And my trousers."

Thousands of people across the UK have been adjusting to working from home, with some amusing results. Memes and photos of workers only wearing smart attire from just the waist-up during video meetings have flooded social media, while sales of loungewear have soared during lockdown.

A few moments after the royal and Stephen's comedy sketch ended, William and Kate appeared at the front door of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to clap NHS workers alongside their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on Thursday.

The Cambridges applaud NHS workers

The Cambridges were all dressed in blue for the TV appearance in a nod to NHS workers' uniforms. The Duke and Duchess have thrown their support behind medical and support staff during the coronavirus crisis and backed a new initiative Our Frontline to support workers' mental health this week.

The royal couple have been carrying out their duties remotely since the lockdown was imposed and have been speaking to patronages and organisations via Zoom calls. William and Kate also gave an insight into their home life, talking about home-schooling George and Charlotte and how they've been keeping in touch with their family members using modern technology.

