Prince Charles and Camilla show off incredible dance moves in spirit-lifting throwback video The royals shared the clip on Instagram

For anyone in need of a morale boost, this throwback video of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall should do the job! Shared on the Clarence House Instagram on Wednesday, the joyous clip was posted to celebrate International Dance Day, and shows the Prince of Wales and the Camillia Parker-Bowles throwing some moves with the President and the First Lady of Ghana, and they're as energetic as teenagers!

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall dance up a storm

The video was filmed during the royal couple's West African tour in 2018. Charles and Camilla boogied away during their final night in Ghana, and the happy couple couldn't resist taking to the dance floor with Nana Akugo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo. During the tour, Charles and Camilla visited The Gambia, Ghana and finally Nigeria.

The Duchess of Cornwall in her Scottish resident

Alongside the video, Clarence House wrote: "Today it is #InternationalDanceDay. To mark the occasion, we are sharing some initiatives from Their Royal Highnesses' patronages so you can keep dancing at home!"

During the current coronavirus pandemic, Charles and Camilla are self-isolating at Birkhall, their Scottish royal residence. Since lockdown began, the pair have shared numerous glimpses into their residence while on various video calls, most recently on Tuesday, when the Duchess took part in a conversation about the importance of active ageing and dance.

The regal room featured cream walls and a large white fireplace. On the mantelpiece were a selection of ornate plates and mugs, decorated with flowers and blue and gold edges, and two tall table lamps with mini shades. A circular mirror with a gold frame and a leaf detail at the bottom could be seen hanging on the wall.

Earlier in April, Camilla shared a look at a different room inside Birkhall. She took a call with charity Silver Line from one of the home's reception rooms, featuring cream walls, a red and green printed wall hanging and red and blue printed carpets. Camilla sat on a large cream armchair over which she had a printed brown and red throw. The post also revealed a never-before-seen photo of Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes on Laura's wedding day, on a table in the background.

