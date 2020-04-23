Prince Charles and Camilla unite to cheer on NHS staff and key workers - VIDEO Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus last month and has since recovered

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall united on Thursday night to cheer on NHS staff and key workers across the country by taking part in the "Clap for our Carers" campaign. It's the first time that the couple have done it publicly together since Prince Charles recovered from coronavirus, having tested positive for the life-threatening disease in March. Back then, they clapped from separate rooms as they self-isolated in different parts of their Scottish home.

Prince Charles and Camilla release video showing them clapping for the NHS

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are officially known in Scotland, posted a video on their @ClarenceHouse Twitter account, showing them outside the front door of their home at Birkhall in Scotland. The couple, who recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, dressed similarly, in blue shirts, brown blazers, trousers and loafers.

Charles and Camilla's video comes on the same day that the future King released the sweetest picture of him and grandson Prince Louis to mark his second birthday.

The black and white snapshot shows Charles smiling as he hugs little Louis, who has his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck. The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and delighted fans took to the comments section to applaud the sweet photograph. The caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

It's not the first time fans have seen the photo. They caught a very brief glimpse of the gorgeous image during a live video link as Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital last week. At the time, however, many assumed the child in the picture was Louis's big brother, Prince George. The image was captured by Duchess Kate before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.