Prince Charles and Camilla have released a heartfelt message of sympathy for everyone affected by the recent mass shooting in Canada. The shocking event, which took place over 12 hours in Nova Scotia at the weekend, is the deadliest attack in the country's history, and the death toll now stands at 23. The royal couple expressed their concern in an emotional statement which sent condolences to the victims' families as well as empathy to all those who were injured.

Their statement read: "Both my wife and I were profoundly shocked to hear about the devastating mass shooting in Nova Scotia. We wanted you to know that our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those who have so tragically lost their lives in such a brutal, senseless attack, and to those who have been so cruelly injured."

It went on: "We are full of admiration for the RCMP, first responders and officials who came to the aid and support of the communities involved in this incident, made all the more challenging with the ongoing hardships of the COVID-19 crisis and the loss of one of the RCMP’s own officers. Our special thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this most heartbreaking of times."

Charles recently recovered from COVID-19

The Queen had earlier released a statement expressing her and Prince Philip's support for the Canadian people. This read: "Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.

"I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time."

