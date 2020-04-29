The Duchess of Cornwall took part in a video call discussing the importance of active ageing and dance on International Dance Day (29 April), and revealed a rare look inside Birkhall, the Scottish royal residence that she shares with her husband Prince Charles. Though Camilla and Charles often keep the home as private as possible, this is the second room that Camilla has given a glimpse inside since the coronavirus pandemic began, as well as a look at their doorway when the couple stepped out to Clap For Our Carers.

The room features cream walls and a large white fireplace. On the mantelpiece, there are a selection of ornate plates and mugs, decorated with flowers and blue and gold edges, and two tall table lamps with mini shades. A circular mirror with a gold frame and a leaf detail at the bottom hangs on the wall.

Last week, Camilla shared a look at a different room inside Birkhall. She took a call with charity Silver Line from one of the home's reception rooms, featuring cream walls, a red and green printed wall hanging and red and blue printed carpets. Camilla sat on a large cream armchair over which she had a printed brown and red throw. The post also revealed a never-before-seen photo of Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes on Laura's wedding day, on a table in the background.

Camilla's latest call was with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell and Angela Rippon CBE, as the Duchess discussed her new role as vice patron of the Royal Academy of Dance of which Dame Darcey is President. The Duchess revealed that she has been practicing ballet as a means to improve posture, coordination and energy. "I had certainly never done ballet before," she explained. "And it doesn't matter whether you have done ballet or not, it's something that will make you feel better. It gives you a certain amount of confidence in yourself, it's just a bit of discipline."

