The Swedish royal family have reportedly welcomed a new addition to their household – in the form of a puppy! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have bought the pet for their eight-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle, according to Swedish women's magazine, Svensk Damtidning. The family, along with their four-year-old son, Prince Oscar, were spotted on a walk in Haga Park on Sunday and the crown princess carried the young poodle inside her jacket.

Victoria and Daniel aren't the only Swedish royals to own a dog – the crown princess' parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, have two pooches called Brandy and Bingo. Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have a dog named Siri, while Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill have recently welcomed a puppy named Teddy to their family home in Florida.

The crown princess and prince have remained at their official residence, Haga Palace, in Stockholm since the coronavirus lockdown began in the country. During the Easter holidays, Victoria and Daniel caught up with the rest of the Swedish royals over a video call. King Carl and Queen Silvia are currently staying at their summer residence Stenhammar Palace in Södermanland, while Prince Carl and Princess Sofia are at their home, Villa Solbacken, in Stockholm.

Queen Silvia and King Carl with their dog Bingo in 2004

The British royals are renowned dog lovers too, with the Queen having owned corgis from a young age. She currently has two dorgis, Vulcan and Candy, who are residing with her and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Cornwall is the proud owner of two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell, who have been keeping her and Prince Charles company at Birkhall in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had their black English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, since early 2012, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have Meghan's rescue beagle Guy and a recently adopted pup, whose name has not been confirmed but is believed to be called Oz.

