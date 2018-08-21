The royals are going back to school – see pictures from this little princess' first day The summer holidays have come to an end for this young royal

The beginning of a new school year is an exciting, and sometimes daunting time, and it is certainly no different for the young royals - who just like every other child - will be looking forward to meeting their new teacher, and seeing their friends following the summer break. And while Prince George and Princess Charlotte won't be returning to school until September, the new term starts a little bit earlier for Princess Estelle of Sweden. The young royal was pictured walking to school with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in Stockholm on Tuesday. Estelle walked hand-in-hand with her mum and dad, and looked adorable dressed in a blue shirt and a white skirt, which she teamed with a pink jacket, and her new school backpack. Estelle enjoyed a lovely summer with her family.

Princess Estelle on her first day at school with her proud parents

On Monday, the Swedish royal family shared photos from their time together on their official website, which included a sweet picture of the little princess with her parents and younger brother Prince Oscar, two, outside the stable at Solliden Palace. Oscar was even pictured sitting on a horse for the first time.

The little girl looked very excited at the thought of going to school

While Estelle is second in line to the throne, her doting parents, much like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are with their three children, work hard to give her and her brother as normal a life as possible. However, Victoria is also still making sure to prepare her daughter for her future royal role, by discussing her official travels with Estelle. "I think my parents made it very good and educational," Prince Daniel's wife said. "They started very often from their travels and their visits in order to speak about Sweden and also in order to speak about the weight to lead forward with Sweden, Swedish valuations, Swedish research and technology. In this way, it becomes, of course, a natural attitude to what the role of such means but also what you are able to assist with."

