King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden show off beautiful large garden in country home

The Swedish royal family gave fans a glimpse of their impressive garden as they marked a special occasion on Thursday. The royal court released photos of King Carl XVI Gustaf taken in the grounds of Stenhammar Palace in Sodermanland, as he celebrated his 74th birthday on 30 April.

The royal residence's tranquil gardens can be seen in the background as the king poses for a portrait. A white bandstand is also visible in the distance, to the left of the royal, while a white wall encloses the palace's grounds.

King Carl was joined by his wife, Queen Silvia, 76, for two photos. The couple wear co-ordinating outfits, consisting of checked wool blazers, with the king sporting a rust-coloured tie and his wife, a blue and white scarf. The 17th century palace's stone wall can be seen behind the royal couple in the second image, and in the third, there is a change of clothing for the pair, as they walk their dog Brandy in the vast gardens.

Stenhammar Palace is owned by the Swedish government and is leased by the king and queen as their summer residence. The couple permanently live at Drottningholm Palace, while Stockholm Palace is the Swedish royal family's official residence. The king and queen have been isolating at Stenhammar during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Stenhammar Palace

There is usually a traditional celebration from the armed forces in Stockholm Palace's outer courtyard for the king's birthday, but this has been suspended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. King Carl has spent his special day in private with Queen Silvia, but royal fans have been able to send the monarch well wishes digitally instead.

