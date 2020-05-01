The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a series of gorgeous new photos to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday on Saturday. Kate captured the images of her daughter at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall – just like the royal mum did for her youngest son Prince Louis' second birthday last week.

Charlotte, in a pretty houndstooth dress, smiles straight into the camera as she sits on a hay bale for a portrait taken last week. And another three pictures taken by Kate reveal how the royals and their children have been doing their bit to help their community as lockdown continues.

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis spent an afternoon last week making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

The following day the family helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries. The little Princess, affectionately known as Lottie to her family, is seen helping to load the food parcels and carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocks at a door before leaving it outside.

She and her family were taking part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver meals to isolated people living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone.

Many of the delighted residents came out of their houses to speak to the Cambridges – who stayed to chat at a safe social distance – despite heavy rain.

The Cambridges made a surprise appearance together on BBC's The Big Night In last Thursday, as they clapped for NHS workers on the doorstep of Anmer Hall. Charlotte led the applause as the family stepped outside, with her big brother, Prince George, by her side and her younger sibling, Prince Louis, in his mum Kate's arms.

Charlotte, who is in Reception at Thomas's school in Battersea, is currently being home-schooled by her parents during the coronavirus lockdown. The Princess joined George at the private west London school last September when William and Kate dropped her off for her first day. She began her education at Willcocks Nursery in South Kensington in January 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's middle child and only daughter was born at 08:34 on 2 May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Her name was announced as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana a couple of days later, with her middle names in tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen and paternal late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales. She was baptised at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk in July 2015 and her parents' cousins, Laura Fellowes and Adam Middleton are among her godparents, as well as their friends, Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade and Sophie Carter.

Charlotte made her debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royal family during Trooping the Colour in June 2016. She and George have also joined William and Kate on their tour of Canada in September 2016 and their visit to Germany and Poland in July 2017.

The Princess made history at the age of two when her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018. Charlotte became the first female royal to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers. This meant that she retained her place as fourth-in-line to the throne, while Louis is fifth.

