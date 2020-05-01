The Duchess of Cambridge may be known as a style icon in her own right, but her children are mini fashion influencers, too! Royal fans are always thrilled to see new pictures of the Cambridge children - particularly Princess Charlotte in her adorable prairie dresses, which always fly off the shelves. Can we call that the 'Charlotte effect'?

Kate and Charlotte pictured on Christmas Day 2019

But have you ever wondered how a royal does her clothes shopping? Down-to-earth Kate has been spotted in supermarkets and stores with George, Charlotte and Louis in the past, but she likes to shop online for special pieces, too.

Little Cotton Clothes, a brand Charlotte was spotted wearing in August 2019, confirmed to HELLO! that the family shops with them on its website, telling us: "We were thrilled to see Princess Charlotte wearing one of our dresses last summer and also to receive a special order come through online from the royal household."

Prince Charlotte and Prince George's sweetest fashion moments

They added that it was one of the members of the Cambridges' staff that made the order, though we have no doubt Kate is very hands-on with choosing kidswear. The Duchess also loves to dress her children in Spanish labels - inspired by the children's beloved nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who memorably gifted a baby Charlotte the hand-knitted bonnet she wore to leave the Lindo Wing after her birth.

Charlotte's sweet baby bonnet was a gift from her nanny

The sweet hat came from Irulea — a family business based in the Spanish northern city of San Sebastian. For Charlotte's first official portrait, the Princess was again dressed head-to-toe in the brand. Kate is also a fan of Spanish brand m&h, and Amaia Kids, a London business run by Spaniard Amaia Arrieta. According to Amaia, she often goes into the store, and has shopped there ever since Prince George was a baby.

Fans are always keen to know where Kate buys Charlotte's dresses

Of course, the Duchess also loves to take the children with her to choose their clothes. In March, she was spotted browsing the clothing aisles in Sainsbury's, with Charlotte eyeing up some dresses! Onlooker Kate Carter told us: "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute."

We've since seen Prince Louis sporting some bargain Sainsbury's buys in recent appearances, so perhaps we'll see little Charlotte rocking a supermarket frock in the months to come…