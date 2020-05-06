Archie is the spitting image of dad Prince Harry in unearthed childhood photo The Sussexes' son celebrated his first birthday on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an adorable video of Meghan reading a book to their son Archie to commemorate his first birthday on Wednesday. It's the first time the tot has been seen since December 2019 and we couldn't help but notice how much he looks like his father, Prince Harry, at the same age.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana released a black and white image of their youngest son playing with a bucket and spade on board the royal yacht Britannia in 1985. Harry with his mop of red hair and wearing a sheep motif jumper smiles a toothy grin at the camera.

Harry in 1985. Copyright: Camera Press

Royal fans were delighted to see that Archie has inherited his dad's red locks as he sat on his mother Meghan's lap as she read Duck! Rabbit! to her son. Archie, wearing a white babygro, displayed a similar toothy smile as he giggled at his dad Harry behind the camera.

When Archie was first introduced to the world from Windsor Castle two days after his birth, the couple were asked who he takes after. The Duchess said: "We're still trying to figure that out," while Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Meghan reads to Archie. Copyright: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

The tot has only been pictured a handful of times in the past year, notably at his christening in July 2019 when his reddish locks were seemingly first revealed, as well as on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa last September.

The couple have revealed titbits of information about their son during royal engagements before they stepped back from their duties officially on 31 March. Meghan said that Archie was trying to walk during her visit to a Dagenham school on International Women's Day.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is seventh-in-line to the throne after his father Harry and is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.

