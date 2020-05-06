Meghan Markle has revealed her sweet nickname for her baby son, Archie. In a touching video released to celebrate the little boy's first birthday, Meghan can be heard calling her little boy "Arch" as she encourages him to turn the pages of his book, Duck! Rabbit!. Meghan and Harry are currently in lockdown in LA with their son, but chose to release a new photo and video to mark Archie's big day. The clip shows Meghan reading to their son as they relax at home, with Archie on her lap wearing a baby gro. His proud mum is dressed down in a blue shirt with her hair pulled up in a bun. Dad Harry was behind the camera, on hand to capture the candid family moment.

Copyright: The Duke of Sussex/ @SaveChildrenUK

It's the first time Archie has been pictured since New Year's Eve 2019 when Harry and Meghan shared a photo of their son snuggled up in his dad's arms, wearing a bobble hat, in front of a lake in Canada. The couple stepped back from their royal duties officially on 31 March and are now carving out their future roles in the States.

Prince William and Kate shared a sweet birthday message for their nephew

The family might be thousands of miles away, but they are very much in the thoughts of the British royals. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Archie's birthday on Wednesday morning, sharing a photo from his christening day on their official Instagram account, along with the caption: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also shared an image of their great-grandchild Archie on the royal family's social media accounts. The photo was taken at Windsor Castle two days after the little boy's birth at the Portland Hospital in London. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild." Proud grandfather Prince Charles, meanwhile, posted a previously seen black and white image of himself with Harry and his grandson taken on the day of Archie's christening, saying: "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today."