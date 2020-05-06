Meghan Markle's secret birth story: How Archie Harrison really came into the world

It's been exactly one year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together. There was huge excitement surrounding the baby's impending arrival, and great celebration when it was confirmed the couple were now the proud parents to a son. However, royal watchers were also left with a number of questions following a very confusing birth announcement. Buckingham Palace released a statement in the afternoon confirming that Meghan had gone into labour "in the early hours of the morning". However, a second announced stated she had delivered a son at 5.26 a.m. that morning. The two notices were made within less than 20 minutes of each other, even though Meghan had already given birth. So what's the truth behind the arrival of little Archie Harrison? HELLO! reveals all…

While Prince Harry and Meghan chose not to disclose any details themselves, a great deal of information was later gleamed from Archie's birth certificate – a public document.

Archie Harrison's birth certificate

Contrary to reports which had stated Meghan had planned a home birth in Windsor, she delivered her son at The Portland Hospital in London – the same place where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It was later revealed that the couple had been whisked to London on Sunday night by their security team, and had stayed at the hospital overnight until their son was born at 5.26am. Other famous faces to have welcomed their children at The Portland include Victoria Beckham and Jools Oliver. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the baby weighed 7lbs 3oz (3.2kg), and that the Duke was present for the birth.

Meghan gave birth at the Portland Hospital in London

Later that same day, the couple returned to Frogmore House with their new arrival, and a beaming Prince Harry later appeared in front of the press, confirming the baby was a boy. He said Meghan and his son were doing "incredibly well", adding that they were still thinking about names for the infant. Harry noted that the child had been "a little overdue" and that he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon." He added: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Prince Harry confirmed the news of his son's arrival to the press

A framed notice of birth was later placed on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, where it remained until 8pm on Monday. Buckingham Palace added: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

Harry and Meghan introduced their son to the world on 8 May

True to his word, Meghan and Harry proudly introduced their son to the world on 8 May, two days after his birth, inside St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. "It's only been two and a half days, three days," Prince Harry said, "but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy." Later that same day, the couple confirmed their son's name – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The announcement of the baby's name came after the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.