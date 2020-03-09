Why Princess Anne might be the first royal to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada The Princess Royal is heading to Canada on an official visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk away from royal life this month after completing a series of final engagements in the UK. But they might be enjoying a special reunion sooner rather than later. The couple may be on hand to personally welcome Princess Anne to their new home country of Canada in May, when the Princess Royal heads across the Atlantic for an official visit. Anne will spend time in Canada in her role as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Navy, undertaking a number of engagements between 1 to 3 May.

Visiting Meghan Markle's adoptive hometown, Toronto

Harry and Meghan now live predominantly in Canada, but will return to the UK to attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday. They currently reside with their son Archie in a rented mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, where they also spent son Archie's first Christmas. Meghan has long been associated with Canada, having lived there when she was filming Suits. The royal family's website notes: "Whilst working on Suits, the Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her."

MORE: Meghan Markle's necklace included a secret message for Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan are currently renting a home in Canada with son Archie

At the time, former actress Meghan lived in a stylish townhouse in the trendy Seaton Village area of the city and would often share her favourite places to eat, drink and shop on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. Speaking of the city, Los Angeles-born Meghan said: "The people are so kind, I love the food scene and I really love exploring little nooks around the city with my two dogs. I love how much green space there is tucked away." She added: "You wouldn't expect that, and it reminds me of LA in a lot of ways."

MORE: Princess Anne surprises royal fans by travelling on the tube almost unnoticed

The Duchess' close friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, and her TV presenter husband Ben also live in Toronto. Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed with the Mulroneys during the early stages of their relationship and their children Brian, John and Ivy were part of the bridal party at the royal wedding in 2018.