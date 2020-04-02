Exciting news for baby Archie as campaign named in his honour reaches incredible milestone Prince Harry and Meghan's son turns one on 6 May

Prince Harry and Meghan will be thrilled to know that a project named in their and baby Archie's honour has reached an incredible milestone. A group of fans started the Sussex Great Forest campaign back in November, originally setting out with a goal of 10,000 trees to be planted by the royal tot's first birthday on 6 May. The group reached that figure a month later and since then, they set a new target of 100,000. On 1 April, the Sussex Great Forest announced the amazing news that 101,079 trees have been planted in Harry, Meghan and Archie's names!

READ: Why baby Archie won't make his debut at Trooping the Colour this year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life - a timeline

Two of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biggest passions are the environment and conservation within their work. While they may have stepped back from their royal duties on 31 March, it's clear that these will be issues that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to focus on in future.

The Duke and Duchess became aware of the campaign last year and highlighted it on their Instagram stories, saying: "Huge thanks to the amazing group of people who have launched the grassroots Sussex Great Forest initiative. What a special surprise!"

MORE: This is the reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose 31 March to step back from royal duties

It's not the first time the couple's fans have rallied together for the greater good – the #GlobalSussexBabyShower social media campaign before Archie's birth raised thousands of donations for children's charity WellChild, girls' education organisation CAMFED and animal welfare charity, Mayhew.

The Sussexes are reportedly living in Los Angeles after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada, where they have resided since November. Prince Harry and Meghan posted a final message on their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Monday to say thank you to their followers for their support. Details of their new social media account, website and non-profit organisation are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.