Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Friday night to share a rare family photo of herself, her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The doting mum wrote in the caption: "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family." The photo seems to confirm that Sarah, Duchess of York is self-isolating with her two daughters and former partner during this period of lockdown.

Fans were quick to praise the family, with one writing: "We love you!" Another added: "Beautiful House of York family." A third sweetly noted: "Beautiful picture."

Sarah shared the photo on Instagram

It's been a busy few weeks for Sarah, who launched a thoughtful new initiative in the hope of getting youngsters reading while they're cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage children to pick up a book, Sarah has been reading an array of children's stories on her social media pages, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Princess Eugenie.

Sadly, coronavirus has forced Sarah and Andrew's eldest daughter, Beatrice, to postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In April, HELLO! confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo will no longer wed on Friday 29 May. The couple were due to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Their wedding postponement comes after Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to cancel their reception at Buckingham Palace gardens. It would have been the first time the Queen has hosted a wedding party within the grounds of her London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

