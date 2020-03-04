Excitement for Prince Harry as best friend Charlie van Straubenzee welcomes first child Charlie is godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie

Congratulations appear to be in order for Prince Harry's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy. According to The Sunday Times, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Clover, last Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex is expected to be a godfather.

Harry, 35, returned to the UK last week to carry out his final round of engagements before he and wife Meghan officially step back from royal life at the end of the month. The father-of-one will likely use his time on home soil to visit his close friend Charlie and meet little Clover.

When Harry and Meghan became parents to baby Archie in May 2019, they chose not to reveal the identities of their son's godparents. However, it has since emerged that the couple asked Charlie, a childhood friend of Princes William and Harry, to be one of Archie's godfathers.

The group's friendship goes back to childhood when William and Harry attended Ludgrove School with Charlie and his older brother Thomas van Straubenzee. Charlie and Thomas were ushers at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, while Charlie also gave a speech alongside Prince William at the evening reception at Frogmore House.

Charlie van Straubenzee and wife Daisy have welcomed their first child

According to The Sunday Times, Charlie teased Harry when he was acting as dorm monitor at their school. "All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy," he reportedly said. "Instead Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out on to the roof. Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you, how can you put someone in charge of a dorm when that someone is worse behaved than the whole dorm combined?" Three months later, Harry acted as best man at Charlie's wedding to Daisy.

It's clear that the two couples have remained close, despite Harry and Meghan's move to Canada. The Sussexes are currently based on Vancouver Island and have been enjoying a quieter life there with their nine-month-old son.

Harry and Meghan attending Charlie and Daisy's wedding in 2018

Harry flew back to London last week to carry out an engagement for his Invictus Games Foundation, where he met Jon Bon Jovi, as well as visiting Edinburgh to attend a summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst. Meghan's next public appearance will be on Thursday, when the royals attend the Endeavour Fund Awards.

