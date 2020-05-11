Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to holiday in Balmoral this summer The Queen traditionally spends her summer break in Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly accepted an invitation in March from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan's trip to Scotland seems unlikely now.

WATCH: Inside royal residences - including Balmoral, Anmer Hall and more

HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer. The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year. It's understood that Her Majesty is continuing to follow appropriate advice when it comes to engagements and she has been keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and video calls."

William, Charles and Harry in Balmoral in 1997

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie in March from Vancouver Island in Canada. Last summer they were adjusting to life as new parents in their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, as well as carrying out official engagements. They were unable to join the Queen in Balmoral over the August Bank Holiday weekend as Harry was the guest of honour at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final. The trip would have been Archie's first visit to Balmoral, where his dad and uncle Prince William used to spend their summers as children. Meghan, meanwhile, returned to work from maternity leave in September, launching the capsule clothing collection with Smart Works before she and Harry embarked on their royal tour of Africa.

Balmoral is the royal family's private residence, located in Aberdeenshire in Scotland and is said to be one of the Queen's favourite places. Originally purchased by Prince Albert in 1852, the estate is the private property of the royal family, and unlike other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, it is not owned by the Crown. The monarch usually spends her summer holidays in Balmoral, arriving at the end of July and staying until the end of the summer.

