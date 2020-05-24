Inside the Queen's lockdown life: 22 members of staff, horse riding and planning Prince Philip's 100th birthday The Queen and Prince Philip are self-isolating at Windsor Castle

The Queen and Prince Philip have been self-isolating at Windsor Castle since March, and now, details have emerged about how the pair are spending their lockdown days.

Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are locked down with just 22 members of staff, which Master of the Household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy officer, has referred to as "HMS Bubble". The team have had to remain separated from their own families for the duration of isolation, to make sure that the royals are safe from COVID-19.

The Queen moved to Windsor Castle in March

Despite the strict measures in place, the Queen has been taking part in her favourite past time most mornings – horse riding. The monarch has been driving her own car and heading to the stables located in Home Park without police, servants or family to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus, the Daily Mail has revealed.

At the stables, head groom Terry Pendry is on hand to ensure that her ponies are ready, whilst maintaining a safe two metre distance.

The Queen loves horse riding, pictured here with Prince Andrew in November last year

"The monarch's ride of choice is a black pony called Carltonlima Emma, named after the stud near Leeds where she was bred, and the routine gives the queen a sense of both freedom and normality," Rebecca English writes.

According to the publication, the royal couple have also been brushing up on their FaceTime skills in order to keep in contact with other family members. Back in April, the Queen spoke to grandson Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison on her birthday.

The 94-year-old has also started planning her platinum jubilee which will take place in 2022 as well as Prince Philip's 100th birthday, which fall on 10 June next year.

"Although he's sure to resist pressure for public celebrations for his centenary, the palace – and his family – will want to make a fuss," the Daily Mail writes.