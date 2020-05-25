Princess Beatrice stuns in makeup-free video while isolating at Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home The royal's stunning diamond engagement ring could also be seen

A makeup-free Princess Beatrice appeared in a video to announce the winner of a very special prize on Monday. The 31-year-old royal showed off her natural freckles as she read Tad by Benji Davies – the winning story of the Oscar's Book Prize for the best under-fives book of the year. She has been patron of the prize since March 2017.

Beatrice, who is currently isolating with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at his mother Nikki Shale's £1.5 million ountry house in Chipping Norton, wore a bird-printed dress to read the children's book aloud. A cosy-looking exposed brick fireplace could be seen in the background, along with white alcove storage space.

READ: Sarah Ferguson has sweetest photo of daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie inside her home office

Beatrice's engagement ring could be seen in the video

The Princess' beautiful diamond engagement ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, could be seen on her ring finger as she held the book. Beatrice and Edoardo have been forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to take place on 29 May, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple are yet to announce the new date for their nuptials, which were set to be held in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, with a reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

It was thought that Beatrice and Edoardo were self-isolating together at the Princess' London apartment in St James's Palace, but Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York revealed otherwise.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and more royals whose weddings have been postponed due to coronavirus

Beatrice and Edoardo have had to postpone their May wedding

Speaking on X Factor winner and good friend Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah said: "It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding. Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been living with Sarah and the Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor. "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her," Sarah said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.