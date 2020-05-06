Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has said goodbye to a stunning London flat this week. Taking to his Instagram page, the property developer, 37, posted a series of images of the luxurious home, which is located in Leinster Square in west London, with a caption expressing his emotion at the change. The businessman wrote: "Hard to say goodbye to this wonderful @banda.property apartment, although happy new owners moving in and many joyful days ahead," along with a series of hashtags.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares look inside St James Palace apartment

Edoardo works as a property developer, so it's possible that the apartment was a project he worked on before selling to the lucky new owners. Nevertheless, followers were impressed with the images that Edoardo posted on his social media, as many commented marvelling at the interiors. The series of images show a bedroom, dining area and lounge area – complete with a neutral colour scheme and modern art adorning the walls. One person wrote: "This is a really lovely decoration, I really love the design" while another commented: "I mean do you really have to say goodbye?!", and a third simply wrote: "Beautiful."

Edoardo posted these images of the luxurious flat on his Instagram

It is not known where Edoardo, who has a four-year-old son from his previous relationship, is re-locating to, but his fiancé is currently isolating at her home at St James Palace, Westminster. Beatrice, who was due to marry Edoardo this month, shared a video message from her home at the palace, where she is currently self-isolating, giving fans a rare look at the inside of the property. The room features plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair which Beatrice sat on.

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank. It is believed that Eugenie is now self-isolating with her husband Jack and her mother Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, since Eugenie and Sarah have been out together to deliver care packages to NHS workers and this would go against government guidelines around social distancing with anyone outside of your home.

