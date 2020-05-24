Sarah Ferguson has been sharing glimpses around her stunning home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor during the lockdown, and on Friday the mother-of-two shared a look inside her office. The 60-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of the spacious working area, which included a framed photo of herself with daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duchess is incredibly close to her two children, who she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew. During the lockdown, Sarah has been enjoying having Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank stay with her, and recently opened up about the fun activities they have been doing together, including baking.

VIDEO: Watch Princess Eugenie read from the garden at Royal Lodge

Speaking on X Factor winner and good friend Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

Sarah Ferguson has the sweetest photo of her daughters inside her office

There's certainly enough to keep the family entertained at Royal Lodge. The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002 and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

The Duchess has an incredibly close bond with her daughters

Beatrice, meanwhile, is isolating with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mum in Chipping Norton. Touching on her daughter's cancelled wedding and how she's missing being with both her girls during the lockdown, Sarah added: "It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding. Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

