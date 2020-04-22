Princess Beatrice makes first appearance since postponing her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sarah Ferguson's daughter was due to wed in May

Princess Beatrice has made her first appearance since news she was forced to postpone her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the wake of COVID-19. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York appeared in a video message for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to highlight the support they are providing amid the coronavirus crisis. Beatrice, who is patron of the charity, was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was just seven years old.

Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help #dyslexia #marvellousfemaledyslexics #wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/iMQMWy4SkJ — Arkell Dyslexia (@ArkellDyslexia) April 22, 2020

Princess Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was just seven

Sharing the video on their Twitter page, the charity posted: "Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help." In the clip, Beatrice says: "This is an incredibly challenging time. For the world and the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business. Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them. Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you."

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement in September 2019

Earlier this month, HELLO! confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo will no longer wed on Friday 29 May. The couple were due to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Their wedding postponement comes after Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to cancel their reception at Buckingham Palace gardens. It would have been the first time the Queen has hosted a wedding party within the grounds of her London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

The 31-year-old announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo in September 2019. The groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

