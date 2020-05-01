Thousands of flamingos paint Mumbai pink in incredible lockdown photos One of India's largest cities has seen a flurry of visitors!

With the whole world almost in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a vast amount of wildlife are taking advantage in reclaiming their land. Incredible photos show Mumbai welcome a record number of flamingos to their wetland areas, turning the water a light pink hue. It has been reported that these birds have been migrating to the city for their feeding and breeding season between October and March since the 1980s.

More than 150,000 flamingos have flocked to Mumbai

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) have since released a new report, which estimates the flamingo migration population is 25 percent higher this year than last year. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Deepak Apte, the conservation group's director, said: "The lockdown is giving these birds peace for roosting, no disturbance in their attempt to obtain food, and overall encouraging habitat."

The flamingo migration population has risen

He added: "Residents are cooped up at home spending their mornings and evenings at their balconies taking photographs and videos of these relaxed birds. The lockdown will at least prompt people to focus on what is around them, which they had been taking for granted, and hopefully this site will be declared a flamingo sanctuary soon."

Meanwhile, along with several other countries, India has been in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus for over a month. There has been a reduced amount of trains, flights and buses operating, but only for essential services. According to a recent analysis by IQAir, published in March, Mumbai experienced its best air quality on record.

