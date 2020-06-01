Royal fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of the Duchess of Cornwall's grandchildren in a rare video message from Birkhall, the Scottish residence she shares with her husband, Prince Charles. Camilla released the video on Monday in her role as President of Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to thank volunteers across the country at the start of Volunteers’ Week, which traditionally takes place from 1-7 June. In the clip, a beautiful vase of flowers sat on a table to Camilla's right, while photos of her grandchildren had been placed on a shelf to her right.

The Duchess is a proud grandmother to five grandchildren. Her daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry have three children: daughter Eliza, 12, and twin ten-year-old boys Gus and Louis. Laura's brother Tom Parker-Bowles, meanwhile, has two children with his wife Sara who are the same age as their cousins: Lola, 12, and Freddy, ten. In Camilla's video, the 72-year-old mentioned her own time volunteering for RVS in the last few weeks. The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and The Duchess of Gloucester have also kindly spent time talking to people who are self-isolating, vulnerable or elderly.

Camilla is a doting grandmother of five

The Duchess said: "Last month, I had the great pleasure of speaking to a lady on the telephone who had worked with a group of Land Girls during the Second World War. We spoke of the quiet acts of heroism – both on the frontline and at home – that brought about a great victory for us all. "We now live in a very different world. Yet as we pull together to overcome COVID-19, we see the same spirit at work: unsung heroism on the frontline and at home. And where there are unsung heroes, there are volunteers. Since 2012, I have had the privilege of being President of the Royal Voluntary Service, an organisation of which Her Majesty is Patron."

The Duchess went on to specifically thank people who have volunteered during the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "Whether you have been volunteering for decades, or are newly on call, you are all the thoughtful people, giving your skill, your energy and your time to support and care for others. The past weeks have seen a surge in volunteering, the like of which few will be able to recall.

"We now have a veritable army of 18,000 RVS volunteers and a staggering 600,000 NHS Volunteer Responders. This makes me incredibly proud of our country and of our national willingness to step forward to help in these very challenging times. May I salute all the unsung heroes gathered in today’s Virtual Village and thank each of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

