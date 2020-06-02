Former Prince Nicholas of Romania expecting first child with wife Alina-Marie The couple are expecting a baby in November

A former Romanian prince has revealed he and his wife are expecting their first child together this autumn. Nicholas of Romania released a statement on his Facebook page, saying: “It gives me great pleasure to share the joy that my wife, Alina-Maria, is pregnant with our first child. The birth is expected in November. Our child will be brought up with the respect for our ancestors and their traditional values in the spirit of responsibility and love towards our country and in the faith that myself and my grandfather, King Michael was baptised”.

Nicholas married Alina-Maria Binder in a civil ceremony in London in October 2017 and had a religious service in Sinaia, Romania in September 2018. He is the son of Princess Elena of Romania and the late Robin Medforth-Mills, and also a grandchild of King Michael I, who was the last King of Romania.

While Romania's royal family doesn't have an official role, Crown Princess Margareta formally assumed the role as Head of the House of Romania, following her father's death in 2017. As she and her husband Prince Radu do not have any children, Crown Princess Margareta's younger sister and Nicholas' mother Princess Elena is her designated heir.

Nicholas was third in line to the defunct throne of Romania, according to a new family statute enacted in 2007 that also conferred the title of a "prince of Romania" on him. That was abrogated in 2015 and his younger sister Elisabeta Karina is now second in line to the throne after their mother Elena.

The former prince confirmed in May 2019 that he had fathered a daughter with a woman named Nicoleta Cirjan, who was born outside of marriage in 2016.

