The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, returned to their books this week after the May half-term. It comes as children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 have gone back to school for the first time in ten weeks as the UK government begins to ease lockdown measures. Kensington Palace has declined to comment on whether Charlotte, who is in Year 1 at Thomas's Battersea school, is among the students heading back to their classrooms in London.

Charlotte on her first day at school in September 2019

Previous reports suggested that Prince William and Kate will keep their daughter at home until George, who is in Year 2, can also go back to school. The Cambridges are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, along with their youngest son, two-year-old Prince Louis.

It's perhaps not surprising that the palace has declined to comment on the Cambridges' personal family matters. William and Kate have always been protective of their children's privacy and have taken steps to ensure that they grow up without intrusion from paparazzi. Aside from big occasions, such as weddings and Trooping the Colour, the Cambridge children are rarely photographed in public and William and Kate have taken to releasing their own images of their family to mark special events. Instead of hiring a photographer to take George, Charlotte and Louis' birthday portraits, mum Kate has showcased her talents behind the camera, which has resulted in some natural and fun images.

Kate takes the official portraits of her children

While the media was invited to witness Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first days at school in 2017 and 2019 respectively, for the protection of the royal children and their fellow classmates, day-to-day school runs are strictly off-limits.

The latest UK government advice encourages parents to send their children back to school (unless they are self-isolating or shielding), but it makes it clear that parents will not be penalised for non-attendance during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While they may be public figures, like all parents, the Duke and Duchess will have ultimately decided what measures are best to take for them and their children's best interests.

