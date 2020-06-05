The Duchess of Sussex became a mother in May 2019 when she and Prince Harry welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal tot made his public debut to the world two days after his birth, when Meghan said: "I have the two best guys in the world."

WATCH: Meghan and Archie's cutest moments together

We've seen some sweet moments between mother and son, from Archie's first royal tour to South Africa in September 2019 to Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her little boy on his first birthday. The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. Take a look at Meghan and Archie's cutest moments together in the video above.

