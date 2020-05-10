Meghan Markle celebrates first US Mother's Day in Los Angeles with Archie: photos - LIVE UPDATES The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also celebrated Archie's first birthday this week

Sunday is Mother's Day in the United States, and Meghan Markle is spending the special day with Archie and Prince Harry in their new Los Angeles home. It is the first year the Duchess has spent the special day in America since she became a mother in May 2019 - also she is now also living close to her own mother, Doria Ragland. So this year there is double the reason to celebrate!

If last year is anything to go by, royal fans can expect a new picture of Meghan and Archie. In May 2019, the couple marked US Mother's Day by sharing a gorgeous photo of baby Archie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his tiny feet.

The Duchess shared a sweet photo of son Archie last year

The caption poignantly made reference to Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you." Meghan and Archie also posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie on first birthday

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have had a lot to celebrate this week.

On Wednesday, the couple released a video in honour of their son Archie's first birthday. The sweet clip, which was filmed by Harry, showed Meghan bouncing the little boy on her knee as she read to him from the children's book Duck! Rabbit! The mum-of-one, who wore a casual denim shirt and had her long hair tied up in a bun, beamed at her son as she encouraged him to turn the pages.

The video was shared as part of Save The Children's initiative Save with Stories, which encourages people to donate to help provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, and essential household items to some of the most vulnerable families in the UK.

MORE: Watch the heartwarming moment Archie says 'dada' to Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie on 6 May 2019

Meghan marked Mother's Day in the UK earlier this year on Instagram, where she uploaded a graphic of different names for female caregivers, reading: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you. [Red heart emoji]." The post's caption read: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you."

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release new photo of Archie on 1st birthday

The sweet Save the Children video not only showed Meghan's sweet bond with her only child but gave fans a glimpse into the family's life behind the scenes. The Duchess called her little boy "Arch," while in a heart-melting moment, Archie looked up to his dad at the end of the video and said "Dada." Aww!

On Sunday, another royal shared a sweet photo of one of her children in honour of the special day. Princess Madeleine of Sweden uploaded a lovely image of her youngest child, Princess Adrienne, sniffing a bunch of roses, which she captioned: "On this Mother’s Day let us celebrate love and family [heart emoji]."

The Swedish royal family also marked the special occasion

Sunday was a special day for another royal family, as the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, became first-time parents. The Palace announced the happy news on Twitter, along with the name of their newborn son: Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.

Meghan's long-time friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer also shared a Mother's Day message to Instagram on Sunday. The actress posted a series of photos and videos with her son, who was born in 2008, adding a gif which read: "Happy Mother's Day." Abigail was one of the guests at Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding.

Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer also has one son

Abigail's fellow actress Jennifer Garner posted an open letter to Meghan earlier this week to thank her for supporting Save the Children and for sharing her sweet video with Archie. The star wrote: "More than anything - watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages - lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen."

