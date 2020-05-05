Why Meghan Markle has two reasons to celebrate this week The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles

There's been a lot of changes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past few months, but it's set to be an exciting week for Meghan for two reasons. Firstly, she gets to celebrate her and Prince Harry's son Archie's first birthday on Wednesday 6 May. The couple will no doubt ensure that their firstborn has the most special day as they mark his milestone birthday in their new home in Los Angeles.

The Sussexes will release a new photo of Archie to celebrate his first birthday. "You can expect to see him," a spokesman for the couple told the Sunday Times, without specifying any more details about the picture or how they would be sharing it now that they are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Archie was last pictured in December 2019

Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, was last pictured in December 2019. On New Year's Eve, the couple released a video review of their year on their Instagram account, which included a snap of the tot in his dad's arms in front of a lake in Canada - where they lived from late November to early March.

The second reason why it's an exciting week for Meghan is that US Mother's Day falls on Sunday 10 May. The Duchess can celebrate the holiday for a second year in a row, but her first on American home soil. She had just given birth to Archie last US Mother's Day and shared a cute photo of her son's tiny toes as they took a walk in the garden at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan captioned the sweet image: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honoUr and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex." Meghan also included a powerful quote from a poem called "Lands" by Nayyirah Waheed: "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

The Duchess has been keeping in touch with her patronages in the UK during lockdown. Last week, Meghan surprised one of Smart Works' clients during a Zoom call and shared some mentoring tips with the young woman ahead of a job interview.

