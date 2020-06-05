Sarah, Duchess of York reveals devastating death of close friend during lockdown The mother-of-two was speaking on the Hear Me See Me podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared the devastating news that she lost a close friend to cancer during the coronavirus pandemic, and was unable to attend her funeral due to lockdown measures. Speaking to Haircuts4Homeless founder Stewart Roberts on his podcast Hear Me See Me, the doting mum spoke frankly about the sad situation.

When asked by Stewart how she had been affected by the lockdown, Sarah mentioned that: "One of my oldest friends died of cancer, about three weeks ago, and I longed to say goodbye to her, and I think there are many, many people all over the world that can't say the proper goodbyes to their loved ones."

The Duchess recently launched a new foundation

The Duchess followed up the difficult news with some positive words, revealing that her new foundation, Sarah's Trust, would be looking to help those that were unable to say their goodbyes to loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic, by raising funds for "a loving moment," enabling friends and family the chance to feel as though they have properly laid those that meant so much to them to rest.

Sarah explained: "I think this is something that Sarah's Trust is going to campaign for when lockdown finishes. [We'll] start to do a fund to help, so that people can write in and we can help them pay for their funerals, or pay for a loving moment [so] that they can say goodbye to their loved ones."

In response, Stewart told the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie that he too suffered the loss of someone close to him, however, was able to attend their funeral as it took place just before lockdown measures were implemented.

He explained: "The Friday before the lockdown, I went to a funeral, and it was such a surreal situation, because we all had to sit apart in the pews. And we hadn't actually been locked down. I can't imagine what it's like for people now."

