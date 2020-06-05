The Duchess of Sussex has made an incredible gesture to one of her patronages and it has a special link to baby Archie. Meghan has written the foreword for animal charity Mayhew's annual report and she revealed she has renewed her sponsorship of a dog kennel in her and Prince Harry's son's name.

The Duchess wrote: "I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all."

Renowned animal-lover Meghan had two rescue dogs when she lived in Toronto, Guy and Bogart, who regularly featured on her now-deleted Instagram account. Guy moved to the UK with Meghan in 2017 before her engagement to Harry, but Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd cross, stayed back in Canada with friends due to his old age. Shortly after their marriage, the couple also adopted a black Labrador, who has been spotted running around and enjoying a dip in the pool in the Sussexes' Los Angeles mansion.

Meghan was enamoured with one dog called Minnie during her visit to Mayhew in 2019

The Duchess became patron of Mayhew, an animal shelter based in Kensal Green, North London, in January 2019. Meghan made her first public engagement to the charity that month, when she was pregnant with Archie, but it's understood that she has made several private visits.

In her foreword, Meghan spoke of her pride in the charity, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown. She noted: "As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these.

"It's not just about cats and dogs; it's about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew's work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient."

Meghan continued her foreword by highlighting the work of the TheraPaws animal-assisted intervention programme in care homes and hospitals, as well as Mayhew's temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge.

It comes a day after the Duchess recorded a powerful video message of support to the Black Lives Movement, as she spoke directly to students at her old school, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

