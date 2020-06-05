The Earl of Wessex made a surprising revelation about family life as he answered questions from students at the Orpheus Centre, during a video call this week. Prince Edward, 56, was asked how he, his wife Sophie and their two children were coping with the lockdown and whether they had any pets. It's known that the Wessexes are dog owners, but the Queen's youngest son revealed they also had a more unusual pet, saying: "We do! We have two dogs and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!"

Edward and Sophie have been isolating at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, during the coronavirus lockdown. The royal couple have been carrying out some of their royal duties remotely, as well as participating in voluntary work in their local community.

The Earl is patron of the Orpheus Centre, a specialist college in Surrey with residential accommodation for young adults with disabilities, which aims to develop independence and confidence through performing and visual arts.

During the call, Edward also spoke about his upcoming wedding anniversary with wife Sophie. The couple will celebrate 21 years of marriage on 19 June. Last year the pair marked the occasion during a day out at Royal Ascot.

The royals are renowned animal lovers, with the Queen having owned corgis from the age of 18. The monarch currently has Candy and Vulcan, who are corgi-dachshund crosses. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, to their home before they had their first child, Prince George, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently have Meghan's rescue beagle named Guy and another pup they adopted shortly after their marriage. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are also proud owners of two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell.

