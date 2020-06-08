Prince Charles has earned himself a brand new title during lockdown – King of Instagram! The royal's social media posts have seen a huge boost during the pandemic, amassing thousands of likes with his updates. On 1 April, Charles made his first video appearance since recovering from coronavirus, speaking about his "relatively mild symptoms" and life in lockdown. Prior to that, his posts on Clarence House Instagram had received around 20,000 likes, but his COVID-19 video attracted close to 850,000 likes.

Since then, he has continued to bolster his profile on social media, making regular appearances to promote issues that matter to him, including the environment, nature and family. "There are so many people who don't really get Charles, who don't know what he does," Penny Junor, the Prince's biographer, told The Australian.

"But during the coronavirus, maybe because of the lockdown, more people have seen him and listened to him than perhaps they would during normal times. The pandemic has given him a platform and he has been masterful in the way he's responded and used that platform."

Prince Charles could well have turned to his family for advice on his Instagram posts, namely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are well versed on the use of social media. The couple, who have 11.8million followers, have appeared in a number of Instagram videos throughout lockdown, showing their support for a range of issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and NHS volunteers.

Their most recent photo, meanwhile, attracted more than 750,000 likes. It showed William volunteering in Sandringham with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in April. At the time, the family had spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near them. The family were snapped by Kate walking along a gravel driveway, with dad William shielding his two children with a large umbrella.