The Queen reveals new picture of Prince William volunteering with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Queen has marked the end of Volunteers' Week in the UK with an important message about helping others. In her statement, the monarch spoke of the generosity and kindness of others, saying: "As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good. I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others."

Alongside the message, a never-before-seen image taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was shared, showing the Duke of Cambridge volunteering in Sandringham with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in April. At the time, the family spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near them. In the photo, Charlotte can be seen wearing a sweet gingham dress, while big brother George wore a jumper and jeans. The family were snapped by Kate walking along a gravel driveway, with dad William shielding his two children with a large umbrella.

The Cambridges also helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries. In heart-melting photographs of the occasion, little Charlotte can be seen helping to load the food parcels and carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocks at a door before leaving it outside.

Charlotte delivering pasta in April

Charlotte, who is known as Lottie to her family, was helping her parents take part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver meals to isolated people living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week of the initiative alone.

The little Princess could be seen getting stuck in!

Initially, the images were released to celebrate Charlotte's fifth birthday, with Kensington Palace writing on Instagram: "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

