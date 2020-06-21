Princess Eugenie shared a tribute to two close family members in honour of Father's Day on Sunday. The Princess took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of photos from her personal collection. The first one was from her childhood and showed her and her dad, Prince Andrew, sitting outside and drinking out of matching blue plastic cups.

Little Eugenie looked adorable in green shorts and a white T-shirt, with her hair styled in an adorable feathered mop! The second photo showed her father-in-law, George Brooksbank, lined up for a photo with the rest of his family, including Eugenie and her husband Jack.

The kind-hearted royal captioned the picture: "Happy Father's Day to my father and father-in-law and to all fathers celebrating today and everyday...Xx [kiss emoji]." Eugenie's followers were quick to express their appreciation for the images, commenting: "Oh my heart, this is so adorable," "Lovely photos. You look so much like your dad," "I’m so happy your father in law got to be home finally on this day, Happy Father’s Day," and: "So happy to hear that your father in law is out of the hospital!!"

George was hospitalised with COVID-19 after falling ill in mid-March and his condition was extremely serious. He was placed on a ventilator for five weeks at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and underwent a tracheotomy before being transferred to a ward specialising in heart and lung conditions at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Princess Eugenie shared the sweet photos to Instagram

Eugenie posted a video to Instagram on Saturday evening in which she thanked doctors at the hospital for treating George so capably. The Princess said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you've done in saying my father-in-law's life. George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the 'miracle man', as he called himself."

