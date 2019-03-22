Princess Eugenie reveals why it was so important for Jack to attend her latest engagement The couple stepped out with her father Prince Andrew on Thursday

Princess Eugenie has revealed it was particularly important for her to bring her husband Jack Brooksbank along with her on her latest engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital on Thursday. The 28-year-old was named patron of the RNOH charity during her visit to open the new Stanmore building with her father Prince Andrew, almost 17 years after she underwent surgery there.

Speaking during her visit, Eugenie explained: "It is such an honour to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event has been able to come and see where I had my operation."

Princess Eugenie said it was important to be joined by Jack Brooksbank at RNOH

The Princess added: "It is such a huge honour and thank you to everyone who has been a part of this because the Stanmore is such a brilliant building and it represents RNOH’s ethos. Today I’m delighted to say that I’m now Patron of the RNOH charity."

Eugenie was joined by both Jack and Prince Andrew for the special visit to RNOH on Thursday, marking the newlyweds’ first public engagement together since they married in October. Although the outing was not an official engagement for Jack, who is not a working member of the royal family, he was there to support Eugenie on her special day.

Eugenie has been named patron of the RNOH charity

The hospital is where Eugenie underwent surgery to correct scoliosis at the age of 12. Two metal rods were inserted along her spine and two 1.5 inch screws were fixed to her neck during the eight-hour procedure. The young Princess spent three days in intensive care, followed by a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair before she was able to walk again.

The RNOH is so important to the couple, they even invited the doctor who carried out Eugenie’s life-changing surgery to their royal wedding. The bride also chose to make a proud statement on her wedding day by wearing a dress with a low back and foregoing a veil to showcase the scar she has down her spine as a result of the surgery.

