Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, has opened up about the pressures of adapting to life in lockdown. In a candid new interview with Tatler, the actress – who is a doting mother to two young daughters, Maud and Isabella – confessed that the new normal has been "frustrating and tiring".

"It's been alright, but I've been frustrated and tired and stressed out like everyone else," she confessed. "Children need to socialise and they get extremely bored if they don't, and I've not been covering myself in glory with this online learning thing."

Sophie is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent. Her eldest daughter Maud, six, attends Thomas's Battersea, the same school as Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five.

Although the prestigious school has supplied each student with a range of online learning material, Sophie has struggled to keep up with the lessons. "The teachers have been really brilliant, but I've been loath to stick my six-year-old in front of a screen all day long," she explained. "She hasn't done a lot of the lessons, so she's probably a bit behind. I'm not doing brilliantly, that's for sure."

The confession comes shortly after it was announced that Sophie has become royal patron of the Children's Surgery Foundation (previously known as the Chelsea Children's Hospital Charity), which raises funds for equipment and facilities to make stays at the hospital more welcoming and pleasant for children and their families.

"I am thrilled to come on board The Children's Surgery Foundation," she said. "The amazing interventions this foundation suggests and then fund to make a sick child's life less painful and harrowing are nothing short of inspirational."

