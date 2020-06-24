Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on hairnets and face masks for charity baking session The Sussexes moved to LA in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on hairnets and facemasks and spent some time baking bread and cooking food as they spent time at social justice organisation Homeboy Industries this week, it was revealed on Wednesday. The community organisation aims to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in Los Angeles by offering them counselling, education, legal assistance, and addiction recovery support, among other services.

The royal couple wore hairnets and face masks in the kitchen

Prince Harry and Meghan joined some of the people the organisation is helping, known as Homies, working in the café and bakery as they prepared food for the #FeedHOPE program, which provides meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeboy Industries has been running for 32 years and is run by Father Greg Boyle, who worked closely with the Duchess's former school, Immaculate Heart High School. Father Boyle said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."

Manager of the Homegirl Café Mariana Enriquez agreed, adding: "It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan today. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honoured they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today. We will never forget it."

The news comes as a source confirmed to HELLO! that Harry and Meghan have signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency for their speaking engagements. The firm's A-list clients include the Obamas, the Clintons and Oprah Winfrey.

It's understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equity, mental health and environmental concerns.

Harry and Meghan were down-to-earth volunteers at Homeboy Industries, pictured

Details of the Sussexes' non-profit organisation Archewell are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Earlier this year, the couple explained how the idea came to be, saying: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action.'

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's [Archie] name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Harry and Meghan are currently residing at a £15 million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to the city from Vancouver Island in Canada in March.

