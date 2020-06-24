Confirmed: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign with the Obamas' high-profile speaking agency The firm's clients also include the Clintons and Oprah Winfrey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed on with a high-profile agency in the United States for speaking engagements, who represent Michelle and Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton, HELLO! can confirm. As first reported in the Los Angeles Times, Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen the New York-based Harry Walker Agency to represent them, as they carve out their new roles after stepping back from royal life in March.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still using their royal monogram

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at final royal engagement

It's understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

Back in February, Harry and Meghan attended a private JP Morgan event in Miami, where the Prince reportedly spoke about mental health and the impact of losing his mother Princess Diana as a young boy.

MORE: Prince Charles delights fans after sharing sweet photo with Prince Harry and Prince William

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama

The Harry Walker Agency, which was established in 1946, was acquired by Endeavour last year – the parent company of WME Speakers. HWA's clients also include Harry and Meghan's close friend Oprah Winfrey and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall.

Details of the Sussexes' non-profit organisation Archewell are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Harry and Meghan are currently residing at a £15 million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to the city from Vancouver Island in Canada in March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.