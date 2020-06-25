Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway mourns death of family member

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is mourning the death of family member Magnar Alfred Fjeldvær, who sadly passed away at the age of 83 on Monday 15 June, according to Norwegian newspaper, Dagbladet. Magnar was the partner of Mette-Marit's mother, Marit Tjessem.

Through a palace spokesperson, King Harald V and Queen Sonja told the publication: "Our warmest thoughts go to Marit Tjessem and Magnar Fjeldvær's immediate family." Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Crown Prince Haakon said: "We will miss Magnar, he meant a lot to the family."

Magnar's funeral will take place at Oddernes Church in Kristiansand, southern Norway on Friday.

Mette-Marit's parents Marit Tjessem and the late Sven O. Høiby divorced in 1984. Marit went on to marry second husband Rolf Berntsen in 1994, who died in 2008. She is believed to have confirmed her relationship with Magnar in 2011 and the couple attended a number of royal events together, including King Harald's 25th anniversary as monarch in 2016.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit with their children

Heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon married Mette-Marit in August 2001 at Oslo Cathedral. At the time of the royal wedding, Mette-Marit already had a son Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship. She went on to have two children with Crown Prince Haakon – Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, born in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Norway's royal family also mourned the loss of Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband Ari Behn, who died by suicide in December 2019. King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were among the royals to pay their respects at Ari's funeral in January 2020.

