The Duke of Sussex has written a heartfelt letter of thanks to British Armed Forces veterans who have been delivering meals during the coronavirus lockdown. The message was shared by RE:ACT on Twitter (formerly named Team Rubicon), who said they were "proud to be involved" in the relief effort.

WATCH: Meghan threw her support behind the Hubb Community Kitchen's delivery service in April

The charity has been supporting another organisation close to Prince Harry and Meghan's hearts – the Hubb Community Kitchen. The Duke opened his letter by saying: "I am writing to express my sincerest thanks to Team Rubicon following their support delivering meals across London from the Hubb Community Kitchen. It didn't surprise me to hear your team's efficiency in supporting the initiative really was like a military operation – I'd expect nothing less.

"As you may know, the Hubb Community Kitchen is an initiative incredibly close to my wife's heart that continues to be supported by the legacy of their community cookbook Together. Brought together by the Grenfell Tower fire, these inspiring women continue to give back to the community, most recently mass cooking for communities who were struggling during lockdown. Thanks to Team Rubicon, they were able to reach further afield, ensuring that as many people as possible were supported during the pandemic."

Today we're celebrating #veterans for #ArmedForcesWeek & wanted to share this lovely letter from one #veteran, the #DukeofSussex, to our veteran #volunteers to thank them for their help delivering meals around London from #HubbCommunityKitchen in May. Proud to be involved! pic.twitter.com/S0wpH7NLAF — RE:ACT Disaster Response (@React_Response) June 25, 2020

Harry continued: "At a time when there is so much uncertainty and isolation, to see the coming together of organisations my wife and I champion so strongly was truly humbling. Your support in offering disaster relief you provided to hundreds of families over the last few months.

"Both Meghan and I send our deepest thanks and best wishes to you and everyone at Team Rubicon."

Meghan visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018

Earlier this month, the Duchess paid tribute to the women who set up the Hubb Community Kitchen on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June. The kitchen, which is housed in the nearby Al Manaar mosque, provides meals to survivors of the tragedy, in which 72 people died.

Meghan sent an audio message to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, during which she paid tribute to them, saying: "I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

