The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she has yet to see her family since the start of lockdown.

Speaking during a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, Kate explained: "I've yet to see my family as they're about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven't seen them and I miss them."

The royal visited the garden centre to support the local economy as businesses began to reopen following lockdown. While Kate was at the centre, she picked up plants and flowers to create a new garden at The Nook children's hospice, which she visited on Thursday.

The Duchess was in her element at the garden centre

The mother-of-three met with the owners and staff of the garden centre, which is a family-run independent business that has been open since 1984.

Wearing a quilted Fjallraven hunting waistcoat, a pale blue shirt, brown skinny jeans and her Superga khaki trainers, the royal looked totally in her element as she returned to duties in person.

The 38-year-old also revealed that she and her children had been enjoying gardening together throughout lockdown, which might have explained her visibly sunkissed brown locks.

Kate added that Prince George loves playing with Venus fly trap plants and that he, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been growing tomato plants at home. "They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they're as tall as them," she said.

But Kate isn't the only royal to have expressed that she's missing her family.

During an interview with Sky News, Prince Charles opened up about missing loved ones, during lockdown, saying: "You really want to give people a hug." Charles has been staying in touch with family members via video calls, but he said: "Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, is all very well but…."

